Police On Alert For Credit Card Skimmers In New Hampshire

A device designed to "skim" information from credit cards and debit cards appears to be smashed. It was found at the gas pumps of The Corner Store in Lyndonville on Monday, Jun 5, 2023. The police department now has possession of the device and is encouraging people to report anything unusual connected to the card payment area of a fuel pump. (Contributed Photo)
LITTLETON — A credit card skimmer device found Monday at a gas pump at The Corner Store in Lyndonville has put police on the New Hampshire side of the river on alert.
A few years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic, some towns in northern New Hampshire, especially Tilton, were plagued by the devices, which are inserted into card slots at gas pumps to capture credit card information during transactions, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said Wednesday.
“There were a couple of locations in Littleton that had skimmers on their fuel pumps,” he said. “It’s a little device within where you put the card. It resembles a standard card slot, but the difference is the skimming devices are usually loose and you can grab them and they’ll move around. That’s a pretty good indicator it’s not the original device that was in there for fuel pumping. If someone goes up to a gas pump, they can inspect it closely and make sure that everything is looking right.
Newer cards with chips that are scanned are less susceptible, he said.
For cards that require sliding, one precaution residents can take before making a transaction is to inspect the card slide area to make sure a skimmer hasn’t been inserted, said Smith.
To date, he said he is not aware of perpetrators being able to apart the machine to skim the newer cards that are scanned.
In the past, local service stations in Littleton have had to take precautions.
“At one point, Irving had a security seal to prove that the company put it on there and not the thieves,” said Smith.
While Smith has not yet seen any new intelligence reports from the state of New Hampshire on skimmers, he said such reports could be issued, in light of what has happened locally.
When needed, LPD has worked closely with proprietors selling fuel and told them about the skimmers and how to inspect for them, said Smith.
So far, the perpetrators committing the fraud have traditionally not been local residents, he said
“It’s normally a criminal organization or a group of individuals that are associated specifically with skimmers or that type of fraudulent activity,” said Smith. “They move throughout New England or the Northeast. The resources that I have never indicated that it was somebody local doing the skimming off fuel pumps.”
Skimming devices, too, are often close to interstates, in part because they are more easily accessible to those installing them at gas pumps.
“And that’s probably because they are going to put them on high-volume pumps at typically busy service stations where there’s a lot going on and people may not observe the skim being installed,” said Smith. “There’s just a lot of busyness at those locations.”
