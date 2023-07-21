Police On Lookout For Court No-Show Charged With Threatening To Kill Woman

Bruce A. Becker

A local man most recently living in St. Johnsbury who was charged in 2021 with threatening to kill a woman during an argument outside of his former apartment in Lisbon has a new warrant issued for his arrest after failing to appear for his sentencing at Grafton Superior Court.

In March 2021, Bruce A. Becker, 41, was charged with a Class B felony count of witness tampering/retaliation and a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal threatening for accusing a woman of being a “snitch” and telling her, “I go to jail, you’re dead b****”, while knowing she had provided evidence or testimony against him in a separate Littleton District Court case.

