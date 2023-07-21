Police On Lookout For Court No-Show Charged With Threatening To Kill Woman

A local man most recently living in St. Johnsbury who was charged in 2021 with threatening to kill a woman during an argument outside of his former apartment in Lisbon has a new warrant issued for his arrest after failing to appear for his sentencing at Grafton Superior Court.
In March 2021, Bruce A. Becker, 41, was charged with a Class B felony count of witness tampering/retaliation and a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal threatening for accusing a woman of being a “snitch” and telling her, “I go to jail, you’re dead b****”, while knowing she had provided evidence or testimony against him in a separate Littleton District Court case.
Becker was also charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct that alleged he breached the peace by making loud and unreasonable noises when he yelled violent and obscene profanities from within his apartment on 6 South Main St. in Lisbon that were heard outside of the apartment.
In addition, he was charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of violating the conditions of his district court case bail, which prohibited him from committing another crime while on release.
The incident occurred on the evening of March 8, 2021, when Becker and the woman encountered each other outside their adjacent apartments, Lisbon Police Chief Benjamin Bailey wrote in the affidavit for arrest.
“The complainant advised the dispatcher that her neighbor had threatened her life,” he said.
After Bailey responded to the scene, he said Becker had told him “that he felt that his character was being defamed and people were slandering him on Facebook and other social media accounts.”
While speaking with Becker in the hallway, Bailey, who had his body camera activated, said he had to tell Becker and his brother, David Becker, several times to quiet down because they were being loud in a public place.
“Bruce advised that he was recording me because he had just received discovery for his pending court case and was upset with the documentation,” Bailey wrote in the affidavit.
Before the death threat, Bailey said the woman told him “she could hear Bruce and David yelling from inside the apartment for hours.”
“At some point …. Bruce exited the apartment and noticed her sitting down by her door smoking a cigarette,” he said. “He started to call her vulgar names and berate her for being a snitch and providing information from an audio recording. [The woman] advised that was she was arguing with him because she felt as though she needed to stand up for herself and her family. She stated that she called him out on beating up on women and that she called us [law enforcement] to help for fear of what might be happening.”
In April 2022, prosecutors dropped the felony witness tampering/retaliation and misdemeanor criminal threatening charges in exchange for Becker pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and breach of bail conditions.
The agreement was a 12-month Grafton County House of Corrections sentence on the bail conditions charge and a consecutive 6-month sentence for disorderly conduct, each of which was deferred for one year on condition of good behavior and on the specific condition of completion of an anger management evaluation within 12 months and proof of enrollment in the evaluation as well as compliance with any recommended treatment.
Less than a year later, in a separate case in Coos County, Becker was charged with a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on Dec. 19, 2022, in Lancaster.
In February 2023, he pleaded guilty at Coos Superior Court to a downgraded misdemeanor charge of drug possession for a 6-month sentence in Coos County jail, all of which was suspended on condition of two years of good behavior.
In May 2023, Grafton County prosecutors brought forth a motion to impose the deferred Grafton Superior Court sentence, the hearing for which had been scheduled for July 12.
According to the case summary, Becker failed to appear, and the warrant for his arrest was issued the same day.
According to court records, Becker is being represented by the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender.
Records show past offenses in the North Country and the Northeast Kingdom, including being a fugitive from justice from Florida.
On Jan. 17, Becker, whose town of residence was listed as St. Johnsbury, was arrested by Littleton police on a warrant and was released to the Lancaster Police Department.
In December 2014, while living in Lyndon, he was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
According to court papers, Becker had been convicted of felony assault in Florida and had violated the conditions of his probation by unlawfully leaving the state of Florida.
In September 2014, Becker was also arrested by Littleton police for being a fugitive from justice stemming from the Florida conviction.
