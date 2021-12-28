ORLEANS — Police are on the lookout for those responsible for a Christmas Day case of greeand larceny involving the theft of approximately 1,500-2,000 pounds of railroad plates stolen from the Vermont Railroad System facility in Orleans.
Images show the vehicle that was seen in the area at this time, approximately 8:15 p.m. Anyone with information, please contact Trooper Kali Lindor at the Vermont State Police Derby barracks (802-334-8881).
