Police Partner With Federal Investigators To Find Missing Teen

LITTLETON — The Littleton Police Department is partnering with federal investigators to find a teen from Littleton who has been missing for a month and who Littleton officers say is in danger of exploitation.
Hannah Hubbard, 17, was last seen in Littleton on Feb. 7 getting into a black sedan.
“She is believed to be with an adult male, possibly out of state,” said Littleton Police Detective Scott Powers. “The Littleton Police Department is currently working with Homeland Security investigators, who specialize across the nation with child exploitation cases, so we’re working closely with them. They are giving us assistance with certain technology as well as manpower.”
LPD is also working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in putting the word out to the greater public.
“The hope is with more eyes seeing Hannah missing, the sooner we can get her home and make sure she’s safe,” said Powers.
It’s suspected that Hannah knew the adult male at the time she got into the car, he said.
“There is nothing in the investigation that indicates she was abducted in any way, but she’s 17 years old and we do believe that, based on her age, she may be in danger of being exploited, and we want to make sure she gets home safely,” said Powers.
While her whereabouts currently remain unknown, it is believed Hannah is out of state, but in New England, and is being accompanied by the adult male, who is non-relation, he said.
“We are utilizing technology in trying to track her, and at this point we’re asking for the public’s help to help bring this girl home so she can be with her family,” said Powers.
Anyone with information on Hannah’s whereabouts can contact Powers directly at 444-7141, ext. 4905, or at spowers@littletonpd.org.
According to a press release issued this week by the NCMEC, it is believed that Hannah, if she is not in the Littleton or surrounding area, could be in another part of the state or might have traveled to Massachusetts and could be in Saugus or Malden, Mass.
She is 5-foot-8-inches tall and 145 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. When last seen, her hair was very short and dyed blonde on the ends.
Those with information about Hannah can also contact the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.