Police: Pathways Pregnancy Center Vandalism Could Be Hate Crime

LITTLETON — Days after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade and turned access to abortion back to the states, a pro-life pregnancy center in Littleton was vandalized with graffiti, and it could constitute an offense that rises to the level of a hate crime with an enhanced penalty.
On Tuesday, someone from Pathways Pregnancy Center, owned by Elevate Church on Redington Street, called Littleton police to report vandalism to the building, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said on Thursday.
The message spray-painted on the side of the building reads, “fund abortion abort God.”
Smith met with Littleton Detective Scott Powers on Wednesday and was ready to speak publicly about the incident on Thursday, after Littleton police consulted with the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General.
“Per our protocol, when we believe something may turn into a hate crime or civil rights violation, and per the attorney general’s memorandum, we reached out to the attorney general’s office to report what we believe to be a potential — and I want to stress the word ‘potential’ — hate crime,” said Smith. “We want to follow the correct methodology with this particular investigation. We were waiting for guidance.”
The case has the appearance of moving in the direction of a hate crime, he said.
“However, for a hate crime, we have to prove the intent of the individual that is committing that crime,” said Smith. “We have to prove that it falls within the criteria of a hate crime. It can’t just be somebody copying words onto a building. Until then, it’s being investigated as a misdemeanor-level criminal mischief. Should the investigation result in proving that intent, then we would charge the perpetrator or perpetrators with a hate crime. A hate crime shows malicious intent against somebody due to their religion, nationality, color, creed, sexual orientation, etc.”
If such a determination is made, Littleton police would then refer the case to the Grafton County attorney’s office.
A standard misdemeanor charge carries no more than one year in jail, but a hate crime that carries an enhanced penalty, while still a misdemeanor, could land the offender 2 to 5 years behind bars, per New Hampshire RSA 651:6.
Besides the spray-painted message, there was no other damage done to the building, said Smith.
Smith doesn’t recall any previous incident at Pathways Pregnancy Center, which is a Christian pro-life ministry founded in 1996 that offers programs and information about alternatives to abortion.
“There are politically motivated incidents that occur during election cycles, where people steal signs, but nothing to this level, and so close to a decision by the Supreme Court,” he said.
Smith said, “Ultimately, our job is to find the perpetrators responsible and bring them to justice, but also to protect all rights, everybody’s rights.”
In Littleton, the incident marks a first, he said.
“I can say that in Littleton as a community, this is the first time we’ve seen anything negative like this based on a decision from the Supreme Court or a political decision,” said Smith. “Typically, our citizens in this community and the surrounding area have taken to the art of peaceful protest. We’ve had many of those and I commend all of those different groups for getting out there with their cause, but doing it in a respectful way.
“That’s everything from BLM to Pride to gun rights, advocacy for and against gun rights, to different Republican and Democratic parties, even support of Ukraine, all of those different things,” said Smith. “It’s always been peaceful, and everybody in this community is respecting people for that, whether for or against it. This is certainly a first where we’ve seen something like this.”
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Littleton Police Department at 603-444-7711.
