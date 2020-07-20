On July 17 at 4:30 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report that people were shooting from a moving vehicle on Burke Hollow Road in Burke near a home. Police believe the vehicle was a Gray Toyota Truck and that a silver or Gray midsize SUV followed closely behind. Troopers did not locate the vehicle and are requesting anyone with information about the vehicle or occupants to please call Tpr. Lewis at 802-748-3111.
Police: People Shooting From Moving Vehicle on Burke Hollow Road
