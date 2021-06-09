Police Perspectives: Bath Police Chief Richard Tyler

A year ago, the death of George Floyd sparked a national conversation on police reform.
That conversation took place against a backdrop of coast-to-coast mass demonstrations, Black Lives Matter protests (and Blue Lives Matter counter-protests), and a contentious Presidential race.
Those events prompted the Twin States to take action.
In New Hampshire, the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu released a number of recommendations on police reform.
Meanwhile, in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott signed police reform legislation last year that required state police to wear body cameras and prohibited law enforcement officers from using chokeholds. (In May he amended the legislation to allow police officers to use chokeholds for self defense and in life-threatening situations.)
To foster a better understanding of the issue at the local level, The Caledonian-Record submitted a questionnaire to local police departments in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country. To date, four have responded.
Today we feature Bath Police Chief Richard Tyler.
Why did you enter law enforcement? What motivates you today to continue in the profession?
I am sure this is the answer you get to this question all the time. But it was the idea that I could help people in one way or the other. Most of the people in Bath I have known for many years and are like good friends and hard working people. So any time we can help to solve a problem, that is what motivates me.
How would you describe your approach to police work? To building a department culture? Do you place an emphasis on particular parts of the job?
I like to treat everyone the way I would like to be treated if I have interaction with the police. We promote this as a department.
How would you describe officer morale over the past year? If it’s a problem, how do you address it?
Officer morale has been effected by the current events involving L/E. Many Departments in the area are having staffing shortages. The number of people wanting to start a career in L/E are very small. I am not sure how to solve the officer morale problems that we now have.
What changes would you make to law enforcement and why? Do you see valid points in calls for police reform, and a “defund” movement that seeks to shift certain responsibilities to social service agencies?
I think speaking as an officer in New Hampshire. I do not see the issues in New Hampshire that may be going on in other states.
Do you wish public response to law enforcement were different? If so, how and why?
The public is very supportive. Again I can only speak to what I am seeing locally and in New Hampshire.
Have you made any specific changes to training or procedures in the past year, in response to efforts like the NH Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency?
We have started to attend the classes that were suggested by the N.H. Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability.
What is the single biggest problem facing law enforcement today?
Here again from my local experience, it is the drug issue.
Is there something you wish new recruits either learned, or understood, prior to starting their careers?
It is better to speak with someone face-to-face than on the phone or internet.
Is policing more dangerous than 5, 10, 25 years ago? If so, how has that impacted officer behavior?
Yes I believe so. We deal with people who have underlying mental issues. And people who are only concerned about how and when they will get their next drug fix doing what ever they need to do to make that happen.
