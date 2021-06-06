A year ago, the death of George Floyd sparked a national conversation on police reform.
That conversation took place against a backdrop of coast-to-coast mass demonstrations, Black Lives Matter protests (and Blue Lives Matter counter-protests), and a contentious Presidential race.
Those events prompted the Twin States to take action.
In New Hampshire, the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu released a number of recommendations on police reform.
Meanwhile, in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott signed police reform legislation last year that required state police to wear body cameras and prohibited law enforcement officers from using chokeholds. (In May he amended the legislation to allow police officers to use chokeholds for self defense and in life-threatening situations.)
To foster a better understanding of the issue at the local level, The Caledonian-Record submitted a questionnaire to local police departments in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country. To date, four have responded.
Today we feature Hardwick Police Chief Aaron Cochran.
Why did you enter law enforcement? What motivates you today to continue in the profession?
I entered the Law Enforcement profession for the purpose of public service. I have always viewed law enforcement as a respectable career, one that allowed for serving the public in their time of need. I have also served as a volunteer firefighter and spent more than 28 years serving as a volunteer in emergency medical services. Both EMS and the Fire service allowed different perspectives in handling situations throughout my career.
I continue to be motivated in my career of law enforcement today, as the need for law enforcement continues and victims still need an advocate. The national perception of law enforcement has faced a negative connotation. My belief is, now more than ever, there is a need for positive law enforcement nationally and it starts at the local level.
How would you describe your approach to police work? To building a department culture? Do you place an emphasis on particular parts of the job?
I believe in an approach that exemplifies community proactive policing and a partnership with our community, making our officers approachable and engaged in our community.
How would you describe officer morale over the past year? If it’s a problem, how do you address it?
Officer morale is a national concern due to the negativity focused on policing, and the restrictions of Covid that has separated the officers from the community with whom they are engaged.
Addressing the issues requires progressive thinking and utilizing electronic media in attempts to foster community involvement through town hall zoom meetings. As we move forward out of the pandemic, it also requires officer to reengage with the community at the local level.
What changes would you make to law enforcement and why? Do you see valid points in calls for police reform, and a “defund” movement that seeks to shift certain responsibilities to social service agencies?
I would like to see the discussion continue on the increasing use of body cameras, which help shed light on complex and dangerous situation often encountered by law enforcement. Additional changes should include the continuation of advancing training for law enforcement.
Have you made any specific changes to training or procedures in the past year, in response to ongoing reform efforts, legislative developments, and public concerns?
We have updated existing policies and training and highlighted areas where improvement could be made.
What is the single biggest problem facing law enforcement today?
Recruitment is one of the largest issues in law enforcement currently.
Is policing more dangerous than 5, 10, 25 years ago? If so, how has that impacted officer behavior?
Policing has become increasingly more dangerous and violent due to a number of factors which include repeated interactions by police with high-level offenders, due to the lack of incarceration and reform. The current opioid epidemic has caused individuals to act in ways that endanger the community. And, with the increasing number of mental health needs, officers are now juggling the roles of being a counselor and enforcing laws.
