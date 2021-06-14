Police Perspectives: St. Johnsbury Chief Timothy Page

A year ago, the death of George Floyd sparked a national conversation on police reform.
That conversation took place against a backdrop of coast-to-coast mass demonstrations, Black Lives Matter protests (and Blue Lives Matter counter-protests), and a contentious Presidential race.
Those events prompted the Twin States to take action.
In New Hampshire, the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu released a number of recommendations on police reform.
Meanwhile, in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott signed police reform legislation last year that required state police to wear body cameras and prohibited law enforcement officers from using chokeholds. (In May he amended the legislation to allow police officers to use chokeholds for self defense and in life-threatening situations.)
To foster a better understanding of the issue at the local level, The Caledonian-Record submitted a questionnaire to local police departments in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country. To date, four have responded.
Today we feature St. Johnsbury Chief Timothy Page.
Why did you enter law enforcement? What motivates you today to continue in the profession?
Since I was a teenager I have been involved in Emergency Services. When I entered the Air Force at age 18 I became a Security Policeman. That enticed me to pursue a career in policing as a civilian. I was a Vermont State Trooper for 20 years, then worked for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for a few years and am currently the Chief of Police in St. Johnsbury. I think I continue to serve because I feel I have a responsibility to pass on what I’ve learned and to guide others in a rewarding and challenging career.
How would you describe your approach to police work? To building a department culture? Do you place an emphasis on particular parts of the job?
I’ve always tried to treat people like I would a member of my family, knowing that every situation we encounter is dynamic, and the ability to adapt your response to those changing situations is important. Since I became Chief, I have emphasized the need for each officer to make professionalism their standard. That we would be dogged in our pursuit of those that choose to live outside the confines of law and peaceful coexistence. We need to be above reproach and provide for the safety and security of our community with professionalism, integrity, courage and compassion. I will continue to ask for the best from my officers, and I have no doubt they will deliver. I think the citizens appreciate our presence and commitment to their safety.
How would you describe officer morale over the past year? If it’s a problem, how do you address it?
It has been difficult to see light at the end of the tunnel when so many are intent on defaming police as a whole over the actions of a few. I emphasize the need to maintain our professionalism, to do our job to the best of our ability, and while we do that, we will find a way forward. We need to weed our way through the rhetoric of politicians, special interest groups and media bias. We need to apply common sense and seek a way to move forward and embrace well-thought-out change and not respond with knee jerk reactions that create change without a plan or purpose. The ramifications of our decisions are far reaching and consequential.
What changes would you make to law enforcement and why? Do you see valid points in calls for police reform, and a “defund” movement that seeks to shift certain responsibilities to social service agencies?
There is always room for improvement and positive change. As societal norms change we must adapt and change with them. But I don’t think that means totally abandoning the current model of policing. There will always be people with criminal intent. There will always be people who want to harm others. There will always be a need to control the actions of those so disposed, to keep everyone as safe as possible. Defunding police without an adequate alternative already in place puts the safety of your community in peril. There is most definitely a need for Social Service agencies to be more responsive with increased operational hours.
There are currently embedded workers with the State Police and this practice needs to be expanded so all agencies have access to social services on a 24/7 basis with immediate response potential.
Our Courts have become a revolving door and criminals have little consequence for their actions, causing the police to have to deal with an individual over and over again. We want alternatives to incarceration but first we have to identify workable solutions.
Do you wish public response to law enforcement were different? If so, how and why?
Our community as a whole has been very supportive of the police during this time. We have received numerous correspondence thanking the men and women of Police, Fire and Dispatch for their dedication and commitment to the safety of the citizens. Every profession has those people that under-perform, that make mistakes, or that blatantly disregard the compassion and common sense that guide the majority, but few are scrutinized as closely as police. As it should be. With authority comes great responsibility that requires checks and balances. But we have switched from finding ways to help law enforcement perform their duties, to wanting to punish them when things go wrong. We need to have constructive and a well thought out progression of police modernization.
Have you made any specific changes to training or procedures in the past year, in response to ongoing reform efforts, legislative developments, and public concerns?
Training in regards to the most recent changes is being created and my personnel will take part in it at the earliest opportunity. I stress to my personnel the need to perform their duties professionally.
What is the single biggest problem facing law enforcement today?
Recruitment. The current anti-police climate has created a drought of quality applicants. Not only here in the Northeast, but nationwide. It has also produced low morale among existing officers causing an exodus from many departments. Personnel shortages are real and apparent.
Is there something you wish new recruits either learned, or understood, prior to starting their careers?
Policing is not a 9 to 5, Monday through Friday job. It is not conducted in the sanitized settings often seen on television. There is a ton of paperwork involved, and hours of routine and mundane tasks. But there is also excitement and satisfaction. There is satisfaction knowing you have made a difference in someone’s life during some of the most trying times. Any given day could be both your best and your worst. It is challenging and will require a constant commitment to always be vigilant and prepared.
Is policing more dangerous than 5, 10, 25 years ago? If so, how has that impacted officer behavior?
Policing has always been dangerous and always is dangerous. It always requires that officers maintain constant vigilance and attention to detail. You can quantify it in numbers of violent encounters, but no one day is any less dangerous than another.
