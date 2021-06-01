Police Perspectives: Whitefield Chief Ed Samson III

A year ago, the death of George Floyd sparked a national conversation on police reform.
That conversation took place against a backdrop of coast-to-coast mass demonstrations, Black Lives Matter protests (and Blue Lives Matter counter-protests), and a contentious presidential race.
Those events prompted the Twin States to take action.
In New Hampshire, the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency (LEACT) appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu released a number of recommendations on police reform.
Meanwhile, in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott signed police reform legislation last year that required state police to wear body cameras and prohibited law enforcement officers from using chokeholds. (In May he amended the legislation to allow police officers to use chokeholds for self-defense and in life-threatening situations.)
To foster a better understanding of the issue at the local level, The Caledonian-Record submitted a questionnaire to local police departments in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country. To date, four have responded.
Today we feature Whitefield Police Chief Ed Samson III.
Why did you enter law enforcement?
I grew up in a law enforcement family [His father is the former Lancaster Police Chief] but I never really had an interest in the profession until the end of High School. When trying to decide what to do with my future, the more I looked into a law enforcement career, the more I became interested. I attended college for criminal justice and again, the more I learned the more I realized this was what I wanted to do. I completed an internship with a Police Department as part of my degree and got hired part-time by that department. From there, things were set and I continued on the path to full-time employment. I liked the freedom the job offers. You’re not stuck doing one thing, you can make your own path within reason and each day presents new challenges.
What motivates you today to continue in the profession?
I still enjoy the job, it’s something different every day. My job responsibilities have continually changed over the years as I have moved up in rank, this presented new challenges and helped keep me engaged. In the beginning I was motivated by the excitement of the job and though I still get that, I am now motivated by teaching others and trying to be a strong leader to not only the men and women of the department, but in the community as well.
How would you describe your approach to police work?
Simple, treat people how you would want to be treated. I have made a career out of that basic philosophy.
And your approach to building a department culture?
It starts with the team you are able to put together, a cohesive unit that represents the Department and works well together. You have to hire the right people and create an environment that fosters retention. Law Enforcement is ever-changing, especially in recent years, you must adapt to that and adjust to current needs.
Do you place an emphasis on particular parts of the job?
The needs of the community come first, that is who you are there working for. Again, those needs are continually changing and you need to adapt. Emphasis has to be placed on what is current and this is achieved by staying informed and listening to the public.
How would you describe officer morale over the past year?
Morale as a whole in the Law Enforcement community has certainly taken a hit over the last year. I feel that within the Department we have been fortunate, we have maintained a solid team that works well together and morale has been good.
If it’s a problem, how do you address it?
Once morale starts to turn bad it can get out of control quickly, it really only takes one or a couple people to start down the path. I think one way to address it is to stay current with your employees. The employee from 10 or 20 years ago is not going to have the same needs as a newer officer. So many times, supervisors get stuck in the, “that’s the way it’s always been done” mentality. Sure, it may have worked and may work now, but you need to be open to change within reason.
Do you see valid points in calls for police reform, and a “defund” movement that seeks to shift certain responsibilities to social service agencies?
There are some valid points to reform, however I also realize that Law Enforcement in a small northern NH town is much different than a lot of the areas around the country that are making headlines. Here, it is much easier to manage and address problems and concerns as they happen.
I do not support any movement to defund or shift services. I do feel social services are vitally important though. The answer is not to shift, but to adequately fund those services in conjunction with Law Enforcement. In New Hampshire, social services are severely lacking and it would solve many issues if they were well funded and supported. Mental health is a major concern and Law Enforcement is continually frustrated with the system. Individuals who need services wind up in the justice system because it’s the only avenue and this only creates more problems. Additionally, you don’t want to be placing those service workers at risk. Both organizations have a role and should be supported equally.
Do you wish public response to law enforcement were different? If so, how and why?
I do. Again, I feel we still receive a generally good response in this area, though you’ve seen the negative slip in. There should be a mutual level of respect, those that are quick to respond with non-compliance and negativity only create a much larger problem.
Have you made any specific changes to training or procedures in the past year, in response to efforts like the NH Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency?
We have. The Department has completed additional training on Ethics, de-escalation and bias. This has been mandated by Police Standard and Training, however we were able to implement the training and have it completed prior to. We have reviewed our policies and updated those necessary to comply with the LEACT’s recommendations. We were fortunate to receive funding for body cameras a couple of years ago and every officer has been using them since that time.
What is the single biggest problem facing law enforcement today?
As an Administrator, recruitment, hiring and retention is a large problem. The pool of candidates for open positions is very low and becomes much less after going through a full hiring process. Given the current climate of things in Law Enforcement, there are not many that are interested in the profession. Then, once you are able to fill the position, there is any number of other agencies knocking at the door, offering any number of incentives to come work for them.
Otherwise, I think navigating the current attitudes and opinions towards Law enforcement is a problem. Though many may not face it directly on a day-to-day basis, its always there and you have to try and put it aside, complete your duties and not bring it home with you. That’s a very tough thing for most, who are out there doing the right things and working hard, and this directly attributes back to why there is a decline in those interested in the job.
Is there something you wish new recruits either learned, or understood, prior to starting their careers?
There isn’t any one thing that stands out. I think that they should have a very good understanding of the position and what it entails as a whole. They need to take the time and research, get involved and see what the day-to-day operations are like. Having a real world understanding of things will give you a solid base for the future.
Is policing more dangerous than 5, 10, 25 years ago? If so, how has that impacted officer behavior?
I’m not sure it is necessarily more dangerous, as there has always been that unknown threat. Some dangers have remained the same while others have made themselves more prevalent. I do feel though that Officers are better aware and equipped to deal with many of those dangers. The training and information sharing has grown immensely over the last 20-plus years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.