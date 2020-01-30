Police Promotions

Three St. Johnsbury Police officers were promoted Tuesday during a ceremony at the St. Johnsbury Town Offices. Officers George Johnson and Steven Hartwell were both promoted to the rank of Corporal and Sgt. Mark Bickford was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. The promotions were based on tenure, job performance and increased responsibilities. From left are Town Manager Chad Whitehead, Hartwell, Johnson, Bickford and Police Chief Tim Page. (Courtesy Photo)

