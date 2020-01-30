Police Promotions

MOVING UP — Three St. Johnsbury Police officers were promoted during a ceremony at the St. Johnsbury Town Offices Tuesday. Officers George Johnson and Steven Hartwell were both promoted to the rank of Corporal and Sgt. Mark Bickford was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. The promotions were based on tenure, job performance and increased responsibilities. From left are Town Manager Chad Whitehead, Hartwell, Johnson, Bickford and Police Chief Tim Page.
