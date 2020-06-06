Police, Protester Meet, Embrace The Point Of The Protest

ST. JOHNSBURY — Town Manager Chad Whitehead reported Saturday that Police Lt. Mark Bickford and Carmen Turnbaugh, 21, Lyndonville, met to offer and accept apologies related to a conflict in front of the police department on Wednesday when a protest turned confrontational.
In Whitehead's statement, he noted, "With the assistance of local attorney Corby Gary and Police Chief (Tim) Page, Carmen Turnbaugh, the woman who tumbled down the stairway at St Johnsbury Police Department on June 3, 2020, and her brother met with LT Mark Bickford of the SJPD at the St Johnsbury Welcome Center. Ms. Turnbaugh expressed sincere remorse for her actions which contributed to the incident. LT Bickford expressed his sincere remorse for the unintentional consequence of his actions in clearing the doorway."
Whitehead's statement continued, "The incident in St Johnsbury where protesters and officers clashed was unfortunate. Conviction and emotion are powerful motivators. In the heat of the moment of a series of unfortunate events, respectful discourse may take a backseat unintentionally. The message can be lost in the aftermath.
"The protesters want an inclusive society where everyone is treated equally and the only race that is part of the equation is the human race. Good police officers want the same."
Whitehead added that Turnbaugh and Bickford agree that the message of the protest should not be lost in conflict and that they "stand together with mutual respect for one another."
"We commend Ms. Turnbaugh for her courage and conviction, and LT Bickford for his understanding and dedication to his career and our community. We ask all of our residents and visitors to follow their lead, especially in these times.
"Let’s all continue their example of sincerity and exchange of thoughtful intellectual discourse together," Whitehead noted.
