LYNDON — For the second time in 11 days a local man fled police pursuit from St. Johnsbury to Lyndon, but this time he didn’t get away.
Christopher Degreenia, 34, is in custody Wednesday after a long car chase and a brief foot chase that ended on the riverbank at Miller Run off Rt. 122. The pursuit began on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury when state police saw him driving a Nissan Altima.
Trooper Ryan Butler, in a cruiser with his K9, Cobra, joined in the pursuit shortly after it began. He said troopers had been patrolling the area based on reports of a Degreenia sighting. There was an arrest warrant without bail ordered for Degreenia because of previously alleged behavior that included trying to run over St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford on Aug. 9 and fleeing from St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray in a vehicle on Aug. 12.
The chase on Wednesday led police onto Interstate 91, where Degreenia used u-turns to “go up and down the interstate” between St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville, Trooper Butler said.
The pursuit moved from I-91 at Exit 23 in Lyndon and proceeded onto the Back Center Road. It continued up College Road past Lyndon Institute in the middle of the first day of school for all students. Degreenia next reportedly turned onto Vail Drive and stayed on it until reaching Rt. 122.
Multiple VSP units scrambled to the area to end the pursuit with the apprehension of Degreenia. Sgt. Daniel Lynch drove from the Derby barracks. Police officers from Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury were also involved.
The chase north on Rt. 122 was brief as Degreenia lost control of the car, crossing the oncoming lane and traveling onto the grassy shoulder, where the car struck a small embankment in front of a barn and crashed.
Still, Degreenia was reportedly not ready to surrender.
An eyewitness across the road at Daniels Moving and Storage said the car was still moving when Degreenia jumped from the passenger side of the car and began running.
“As soon as the car hit, he jumped out the passenger side window and then proceeded to flee on foot across this little field between the two barns and jumped over the bank toward the river to evade police,” said the witness who did not provide his name. “The car didn’t even stop moving, and he was already out of the car … he wasn’t ejected; he physically jumped out.”
The witness said several police vehicles that were giving chase at the time stopped and multiple troopers ran after Degreenia. Among them was Trooper Butson and K9 Cobra, but the dog did not engage. Trooper Butson said another trooper had control of Degreenia when he and Cobra caught up to them.
At the riverside, Degreenia reportedly resisted arrest, attempting to choke a trooper. The trooper was treated at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for “moderate” injuries, according to information provided by Lt. Owen Ballinger.
Trooper Butson said Degreenia, once in custody, did not resist the walk back up to the road. Lyndon Rescue was called to the scene to evaluate Degreenia’s physical condition. He was checked but not taken by the ambulance. State police took him to the barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing.
No arraignment was held in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday for Degreenia. He was lodged on the no bail warrant in Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Judge Justin Jiron had issued the warrant in response to a St. Johnsbury Police report submitted on Aug. 15 that noted Degreenia’s attempt to drive into Lt. Bickford, who had ordered him to stop on Aug. 9 near the Welcome Center. Degreenia was reportedly in the same car that he used to try to outrun police on Wednesday. He is not the registered owner of the vehicle.
But it wasn’t the same car he allegedly used in an attempt to evade capture by Capt. Gray on Aug. 12. That was a Huyndai Elantra, and in that vehicle, he reportedly led the pursuing police captain all the way to Lyndon on multiple back roads before finally stopping on Diamond Hill Road in Lyndon. Degreenia reportedly jumped from the vehicle and ran into the woods. A search of the area with assistance from Vermont State Police did not locate him.
When state police found him on Memorial Drive 11 days later on Wednesday, they alerted St. Johnsbury Police to be on the lookout since he was driving south toward the village. Capt. Gray said he and Officer Jasmine Hendry didn’t hesitate to respond to the call for assistance.
“There was no way in hell we were going to miss out on this,” said Capt. Gray.
Degreenia never made it to the village as he turned up Hospital Drive to get on the interstate.
Based on his alleged actions on Wednesday, Degreenia is charged with gross negligent operation, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and violating conditions of release.
Previous charges are numerous and include eluding law enforcement, negligent operation, aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, loaded gun in a motor vehicle, gross negligent operation and violation of conditions of release.
Degreenia has six felony convictions, including 1st-degree unlawful restraint and burglary into an occupied dwelling. He has been charged as a habitual offender due to his prior felony convictions and could face up to life in prison.
Degreenia is scheduled for arraignment today.
The witness said he took several calls from people who had heard about Degreenia’s crash near the Daniels Moving and Storage, and many said he needs to be in jail.
“I would say half the people that I have talked to on the phone, want some justice and they want him to be behind bars,” said the witness.
(1) comment
What is wrong with our police? Time and time again safety experts speak out against police vehicle pursuits. They are dangerous to the police (remember the sad situation in Rutland), to the person fleeing, and to the unknowing, unprotected public. Everyone on the road while this was happening was at great physical risk. This must stop. This guy hadn’t left the area. They would have seen him again These chases should not be allowed in the vast majority of cases. Just stop.
