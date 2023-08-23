LYNDON — For the second time in 11 days a local man fled police pursuit from St. Johnsbury to Lyndon, but this time he didn’t get away.

Christopher Degreenia, 34, is in custody Wednesday after a long car chase and a brief foot chase that ended on the riverbank at Miller Run off Rt. 122. The pursuit began on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury when state police saw him driving a Nissan Altima.

