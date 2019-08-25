Law enforcement in Lyndon and St. Johnsbury over the weekend were led on two separate high speed chases with one ending in a Lyndon ditch and the other ending because police decided it was too dangerous to maintain the pursuit.

Late Friday night Vermont State Police tried to stop a black Chevy Impala on Pinehurst Street in Lyndon. The driver failed to stop and instead sped up trying to get away from the police. Trooper Sean Pecuch reported that the Impala led troopers on an approximate 26-mile pursuit with speeds reaching about 100 mph. Troopers ended the pursuit due to the increase in traffic and other motorist’s safety.

