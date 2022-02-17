Police Quickly Locate Stolen Caledonian-Record Car; Thief Still Sought

ORLEANS — Vermont State Police began searching for a vehicle stolen from Olney’s General Store in Orleans about 10:30 a.m. Thursday and located the car shortly after in a Barton driveway.
The red 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport belongs to The Caledonian-Record and had been parked at the Main Street store by employee Bill Beddie who was on a collections route. He said he had been in the store for less than five minutes when he emerged from the store to find the car gone.
Beddie had parked the vehicle near the front entrance. Video surveillance footage reviewed by Trooper Anthony Rice showed the vehicle leaving the parking space and heading north toward Irasburg. Trooper Rice also said they may have a suspect based on the video footage.
The Mitsubishi was located in a long residential driveway in Barton about three hours later. There was no obvious damage to the vehicle. The person who stole the vehicle had left the area and police are still looking for the person.
“It’s disappointing to have a car stolen but we’re deeply appreciative of the impressive response by state police,” newspaper publisher Todd Smith said.
Trooper Rice asks anyone with information about the vehicle theft to call the barracks at 802-334-8881.
