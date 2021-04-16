St. Johnsbury Police say they pursued a reckless driver earlier this week before the operator stopped on Breezy Hill Road and fled into the woods on foot.
But Tristan Garcia, 21, was later tracked down and arrested, said police.
Garcia was then cited into Caledonia County Superior Court on June 19 to answer multiple charges including gross and careless operation of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, assault on a police officer and drunken driving.
According to a police press release issued on Friday, the alleged incident began after Sgt. Aaron Rivard responded to a complaint received at 8:56 p.m. on Tuesday about the “erratic and dangerous” operation of a motor vehicle. The suspect vehicle was then located at the Champlain Farms store on Portland Street.
“As Sgt. Rivard entered the Champlain Farms parking lot, Garcia ran to his vehicle, almost hit the gas pumps as he backed up, then sped out of the parking lot, traveling north on Railroad Street,” reads the report. “Sgt. Rivard activated his lights and siren and pursued the vehicle which refused to yield and turned right onto Mill Street north swerving from lane to lane.”
The vehicle then turned right on Concord Avenue and then onto Pleasant Street north and then Breezy Hill Road at what police estimate was speeds of up to 65 mph and still “swerving from side to side,” according to the report.
“Sgt. Rivard then observed the right rear of the vehicle collide with a telephone pole adjacent to Sky View Lane on the south side of the roadway,” said police.
The vehicle then went back into the northbound lane of Breezy Hill Road where it slowed and came to a stop. The operator then fled from the vehicle into a wooded area where he was pursued and apprehended by Sgt. Rivard, Cpl. Steve Hartwell and Ofc. Davis Guyer.
But police say Garcia did not go peacefully.
“While in custody he became disorderly,” reads the report. “Spitting on the officers and stomping on their feet. He was evaluated for injuries, refused treatment, but was transported to NVRH by CALEX Ambulance.”
