Hikers and motorists beware - there’s been recent spree of car break-ins in the Franconia Notch.
“It looks like they went from south to north in a smash-and-grab thing,” said Franconia Police Chief Mac Cashin.
Franconia had one break-in, on Wednesday evening, and the town of Lincoln, at the south end of the Notch, had several.
The Franconia incident targeted a vehicle at the Skookumchuck Trailhead, where Cashin said some of the items taken were in plain view.
“Lock your cars and don’t make valuables visible from the windows,” he said. “Put stuff in the trunk and lock it up.”
Franconia police are working with Lincoln police as well as with the U.S. Forest Service.
“We’ll follow up and find out if patterns have been established and what we can do here,” said Cashin.
In an average year, Franconia sees several car break ins.
“It’s a shame because everyone is itching to come up and get out and exercise and they get something like this,” he said.
