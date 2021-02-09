An injured two-year-old child was whisked away by ambulance from an apartment at 427 Main Street in Lyndonville Tuesday night after a report of a dog attack.

Police say the first call reporting that the child had been attacked by a dog came in just before 8 p.m.

A second report that the child was unresponsive and that CPR was in progress was received a short time later. The child was immediately transported by Lyndon Rescue to NVRH before police arrived on the scene.

Later in the evening Lyndonville Police and Vermont State Police could be seen in the front yard of the apartment building conducting interviews.

No further information was available at press time.

