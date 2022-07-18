ST. JOHNSBURY — Police responded to Wright Avenue between the Big Apple gas station and the Milkhouse Ice Cream shop early Monday afternoon after emergency dispatchers took multiple calls about a big fight happening there.
Capt. Jason Gray said he went to the scene after it was reported that 10 people were fighting, some using sticks and rocks.
When he got there, a group of four people who reportedly were involved in the fight had left and the people still on scene were calm but complaining about the people who just left, heading west in a vehicle across the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Cpl. George Johnson went in search of the vehicle. Sgt. Lester Cleary responded to assist Capt. Gray. Their police cruisers with lights flashing were positioned between the gas pumps and the Milkhouse. Customers pumped gas while the police officers interviewed people from the residence who were involved in the fight.
By late Monday afternoon, Capt. Gray said he was still working to make contact with the four people suspected of being involved in the fight. One of them allegedly squeezed the arm of Roseanna Limlaw so hard it bruised her left bicep. Several bruises were visible.
A witness who refused to provide her name said it started when a gold-color car pulled into the area behind the Milkhouse and near the first residence on Wright Avenue.
She said people got out of the car and one of them told someone near the residence that he owed them money.
“The whole freaking family swarms out of there (the residence),” the witness said, “and the two girls started fisticuffs, and the boys were running their mouths, and one of the guys grabbed ahold of Rosie and Rosie was trying to punch the guy…”
Rosie is Roseanna Limlaw. She had bruising on her left bicep she said was caused by one of the people in the car grabbing her.
“What kind of man puts his hands on a woman?” Limlaw said.
A woman who referred to Limlaw as her mom said Limlaw wasn’t passive during the interaction, but she shouldn’t have been grabbed.
“I mean, mom shouldn’t have done what she did, but he shouldn’t have done what he did,” said the woman.
There were four people who rode up in the vehicle near the residence. Limlaw said she told them to leave. The physical altercation was brief and no one at the scene mentioned that sticks or rocks were thrown.
Other than the bruising on Limlaw, no other injuries were reported.
Capt. Gray said after he speaks with the people who left in the car he’ll decide about citing anyone for a crime.
