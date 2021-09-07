Police Respond To Gun Fight At Greensboro Yurt

There was a gunfight at a Greensboro yurt last week.
No injures were reported but three people were charged with a dozen crimes including seven felonies.
Two were jailed and police say they have evidence that the alleged incident began with a drug deal gone bad.
That’s according to Orleans County court documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record this week after the criminal arraignment of Scott David Fellows, 43, who pleaded not guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and providing false information to a police officer.
Orleans Superior Court
“The facts are that on Sept. 2 the defendant and a Benjamin Humphrey were in a shoot-out,” said Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva on Tuesday as she asked Judge Timothy B. Tomasi to hold Fellows without bail.
“The facts of this case are very concerning in terms of public safety, public concern,” said Leyva. “9-1-1 received calls from neighbors, very concerned…”
Prosecutor Leyva also discussed Fellows’ prior criminal record.
“He’s a felon,” said Leyva. “He’s not allowed to have guns…He then had his girlfriend dispose of the weapons.”
But defense attorney Bill Cobb of St. Johnsbury spoke and convinced the court to grant his client bail by arguing that Fellows was acting in self-defense.
“I don’t think that the affidavit reads that Mr. Fellows was in any way the aggressor in the situation,” said Attorney Cobb. “I think a hold-without-bail is excessive under the facts presented to the court.”
Judge Tomasi then noted that Fellows’ prior felony convictions were for “driving offenses” and set conditions of release and $5,000 bail.
However, Fellows remains in detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury for violating parole.
Police say neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from the Yurt and investigators say they found empty bullet casings at the scene but the three suspects gave police multiple conflicting statements about what happened and why.
According to court documents, police believe that evidence and interviews show that Fellows and Benjamin “Jeb” Humphrey, 34, of Greensboro pulled guns on each other at Fellows’ yurt located off Firefly Drive in Greensboro after they and Serina Flood, 29, of Marshfield returned from a car trip to Morrisville where they attempted to trade a ring for drugs.
“Scott and Serina wanted a ride to Morrisville to purchase crack cocaine,” wrote Orleans County Deputy Sheriff Doug Morrill in his report. “Jeb described the ring as a fake and stated he dropped Serina and Scott off at ‘Big Lots’ while he went to a residence in Morrisville to try and exchange the ring…Jeb indicated he was not provided any crack because the ring was fake.”
Police then listed a lengthy text exchange between Humphrey and Flood in the affidavit filed in support of the charges.
“I just got a half and what are you doing???” texted Humprey to Flood, according to the report.
“I’m home running on an hour of sleep and no dose today so probably not driving anywhere,” replied Flood. “Come throw me a couple hits so I can try it and tomorrow when I get a half or whole I’ll throw you some so you can try what I get.”
Humprey pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court to two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. He was then held without bail.
Flood is accused of telling police there were no weapons at the residence or under Scott Fellows’ possession during the alleged incident and removing four guns from the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
She pleaded not guilty to charges of felony obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer and was released on conditions and a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond.
