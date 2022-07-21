Police Respond To Midnight Disturbance On Railroad Street

A Railroad Street resident thought there was a professional wrestling match going on in the apartment above him just after midnight on May 12.
But police say it was an assault with teeth by a homeless St. Johnsbury woman.
Victoria J. Sherman, 31, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I was forwarded a caller by dispatch regarding a disturbance in the 438 Railroad street building,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report. “The caller reported that he heard ongoing fighting in the unit above him and it sounded like somebody had gotten ‘suplexed.’”
Ofc. Gerrish and Cpl. Steven Hartwell responded to a third-floor apartment in the building.
“It was a chaotic scene inside,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “We found an extremely intoxicated Victoria Sherman, 31, without a shirt on and an agitated lmani Page, 27, and Scott Moore, 52, stating that Sherman needed to go. Page had substantial bleeding from a finger on her right hand which she stated that Sherman had bit.”
Police then interviewed Sherman who confirmed the bite.
“I advised Sherman she was not under arrest and asked her to tell me what happened tonight,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “Sherman made the statement ‘I bit her.’”
Sherman was then arrested and provided a preliminary breath test to police which measured her blood alcohol content at .163 percent, according to court documents.
Sherman faces a possible sentence of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
