Vermont State Police were dispatched in February to investigate a Wheelock man engaged in some erratic behavior, including banging his head repeatedly on the steering wheel of his car in downtown Lyndonville.
Linden Paul Ide, 42, has now been charged with misdemeanor drugged driving — second offense.
Ide had been cited by police into Caledonia County Superior Court to answer the charge on Monday, but he failed to appear.
Judge Michael J. Harris then issued an arrest warrant for Ide at the request of Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Tom Paul.
“Given the conduct here, we need to get him in,” said Paul.
Caledonia County Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Jason Danielsen, Ide was originally reported to be in the parking lot of North Country Federal Credit Union on Center Street at 6:32 a.m. on Feb. 15. But after a brief search he was located at the Cumberland Farms store at 957 Broad St. His 2006 Volvo V70 was at the gas pumps.
Ide was located in the store bathroom.
“I know Ide to have been previously arrested multiple times for Driving Under The Influence Of Drugs,” wrote Tpr. Danielsen in his report. “I explained that we were there because of his reported behavior to include hitting his head on the steering wheel. There was a long pause and then Ide said no, laughed and said ‘Trying to wake myself up maybe.’”
Tpr. Danielsen then asked Ide if he had taken any drugs or medications.
“He said no,” wrote Tpr. Danielsen. “While speaking with Ide he appeared jittery and his pupils were pinpoint.”
A preliminary breath test showed Ide’s blood alcohol content to be .000 percent. But a blood sample obtained by police and sent to the Vermont Forensics Lab showed Ide had the narcotics fentanyl, benzoylecgonine and norfentanyl in his system.
If convicted of the charge, Ide faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison, $1,500 in fines and at least 200 hours of community service.
