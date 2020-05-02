A Ryegate woman has been accused of assaulting her mother after state police responded to a report of a fight on South Bayley Hazen Road last month.
Tabitha Allen, 36, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and was released on the conditions.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. David Shaffer, Hope Allen, 54, called police at about 11 a.m. April 21 and said she had been assaulted by her daughter, Tabitha.
“Hope advised Tabitha had pulled her hair,” wrote Tpr. Shaffer in his report. “Hope advised she also had a bloody nose and had a cut on her arm. Hope told me the assault occurred after she had walked across the road to Tabitha’s residence located at 2529 South Bayley Hazen Rd. in order to inform her she could no longer have numerous people residing at her trailer as it violated their lease agreement.”
According to the affidavit, Hope Allen told investigators she tried to make contact with her daughter by phone to discuss the issue several times, but got no response so she walked across the road to speak with her.
“Hope advised as soon as she began to discuss the issue with her, Tabitha attacked her,” wrote Tpr. Shaffer. “Tabitha pulled Hope’s hair and began to hit her. Hope advised she grabbed Tabitha’s hair during the attack as a way to defend herself from Hope punching her in the face.”
Police said Hope Allen had a “large circular wound” on her left forearm that was bleeding, multiple bruises and specks of blood around her nose.
“Hope stated she did not wish to have to call the police on her own daughter but felt obligated at this point,” wrote Tpr. Shaffer. “Hope advised she believes Tabitha and those that frequent her trailer are often using drugs.”
Hope Allen owns Tabitha’s trailer with her husband Ronald Allen, 65.
Tabitha Allen was arraigned in Caledonia County Superior Court and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on the conditions that she not contact, abuse or harass Hope Allen.
If convicted of the charge, Tabitha Allen faces a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
