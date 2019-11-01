Hillary Hofmann, 31, of Ryegate was cited and fined following an incident on I-91 Oct. 29.
Vermont State Police reported observing Hofmann traveling at a high rate of speed around 9:30 a.m., approximately 100 mph in a 65 mph zone. Police said the vehicle allegedly continued at a high rate of speed past workers in the median of I-91 who were displaying a flashing amber light.
