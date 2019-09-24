Police Say Burglary Suspect Caught On Video

Jason Fournier in Essex Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

A Concord man was charged with burglary after police say he was caught on camera breaking into a neighbor’s house over the weekend.

Jason Fournier, 38, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court Monday to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief and a felony charge of burglary. Fournier also pleaded not guilty to related Essex County charges of violating conditions of release. Judge Mary Miles Teachout set conditions of release and $1,500 bail cash or surety.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.