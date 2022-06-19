Police Say Lyndon Man Injured In Attempted Murder
Buy Now

Brian McAndrew

Police say a Lyndonville man was shot and injured Saturday in an attempted 2nd degree murder.

According to state police, Andrew Brown, 35 of Lyndonville, was shot by Brian McAndrew, 38, of Woodbury late Saturday evening.

Brown had reportedly gone to McAndrew’s residence to pick up a household member who had been threatened with a gun by McAndrew earlier in the day. Brown was shot when he walked up to the door, say police. McAndrew was then subdued by a witness until police arrived.

Brown was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center and then transferred to UVM Medical Center with serious injuries. No one else on scene sustained any injuries, say police.

McAndrew was transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing and was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury without bail.

He is being charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder as well as 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments