Police Say Man Forced Way Into Cabot Home, Assaulted Resident

Alex Lessard, 24, of Williamstown, Vt., is facing several charges following an incident on Oct. 31.
Police said that at 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the residence of Justin Hale, 30, at 5728 VT Rte. 215 North in Cabot. Police said they learned Lessard had allegedly forced his way into the residence and assaulted Hale.
