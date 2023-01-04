Police Say Man Man Drinks Hand Sanitizer, Threatens Parents

A Hardwick man who has been drinking hand sanitizer recently threatened to burn his parents’ house down and was thinking about cutting them up and eating them. That’s according to documents filed by police in Caledonia Superior Court.
Zane D. Davison, 28, pleaded not guilty to 2nd-degree aggravated domestic assault on Tuesday and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Hardwick Police say Ofc. Paul Barnard was approached by Davison’s father - Trevor Howard, 50 - during an unrelated traffic stop at 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 2.
Caledonia Superior Court
Howard asked Ofc. Barnard to respond to his residence at 74 Baker Hill Dr. in Hardwick.
“He stated his son Zane Davison was threatening to burn the house down after an argument he had with Howard,” wrote Ofc. Barnard in his report. “I observed Howard’s left earlobe had dried blood on it and asked about it. Howard stated Davison had bitten his ear this morning during the fight.
Upon arrival at the home, Howard showed police a blue cup with hand sanitizer in it and said that Davison had been drinking it - which Davison later confirmed.
“When l asked him if he had been drinking sanitizer, Davison replied, ‘I did not tonight,’ but yes in the past month,” wrote Ofc. Barnard. “He stated he was going through alcohol withdrawals.”
Police said Davison also admitted to biting his father’s ear that morning.
Howard told police that the alleged incident involved Davison slapping him in the face multiple times. Howard also told police that Davison had said some very disturbing things about Howard and Davison’s mother, Dawn Howard, 46.
“Davison told Trevor and Dawn Howard that he had been watching them sleep last night standing over them thinking about cutting them up and eating them,” wrote Ofc Barnard.
Howard also told police that Davison told him he has the judicial system beat because he can just say he has mental health issues, according to the report.
Davison faces a possible sentence of up to 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.