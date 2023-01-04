Police Say Man Man Drinks Hand Sanitizer, Threatens Parents
The Caledonia County Courthouse. (File Photo By Andrew McGregor)

A Hardwick man who has been drinking hand sanitizer recently threatened to burn his parents’ house down and was thinking about cutting them up and eating them. That’s according to documents filed by police in Caledonia Superior Court.

Zane D. Davison, 28, pleaded not guilty to 2nd-degree aggravated domestic assault on Tuesday and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

