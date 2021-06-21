A Lyndonville man has been accused of threatening to kill Black people.
Vermont State Police say David A. Beer, 40, also used “racial slurs” when talking about an 11-year-old girl that was with him along with two other adults during an outing at Center Pond in Newark this weekend.
Beer is also accused of pointing a gun at a 42-year-old woman as she drove him home from the pond.
The alleged victim told police that she and Beer had been “arguing all day” at the pond on Sunday about several topics.
“Including one where he mentioned racial slurs about (the girl), who was a black female,” wrote VSP Tpr. David Garces in his affidavit filed in support of multiple charges brought against Beer by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday.
Caledonia Superior Court
One of the other adults on the trip told police that she saw Beer being “verbally abusive” toward the alleged victim when they were at the pond and confronted him about it.
“Beer told her he would ‘kill them all,’ referring to people of color,” wrote Tpr. Garces in his report.
The group then left the pond and were driving home along Hollow Road in Newark at about 5:58 p.m. when Beer allegedly “pointed his muzzleloader” at the alleged victim from the front passenger seat, according to the report.
“She advised that Beer had approximately 12 twisted teas to drink and they were all just coming back from Center Pond,” wrote Tpr. Garces.
Beer pleaded not guilty on Monday to felony charges of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Police said Beer’s criminal record includes three prior domestic assault convictions, two prior convictions for violating an abuse prevention order, two convictions for violating conditions of release and convictions for resisting arrest and eluding law enforcement.
Beer was released by the court subject to multiple conditions including court orders to not contact, abuse, harass or go within 300 feet of the girl or the two other adults that were with him. Beer was also ordered to not possess firearms, not consume alcohol and remain under 24-hour curfew at his residence unless he is working.
If convicted of all the charges Beer faces a possible sentence of up to twelve years in prison and $22,000 in fines.
