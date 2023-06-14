Police Say Newport Man Pistol Whipped
Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

Newport Police said a “couch surfing” individual pistol-whipped a man in the head, leaving multiple cuts and a broken nose.

William Slingerland, 28, pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated assault in Orleans Superior Court and was held on $5,000 bail by Judge Lisa A. Warren.

