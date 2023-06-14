Police Say Newport Man Pistol Whipped

Newport Police said a “couch surfing” individual pistol-whipped a man in the head, leaving multiple cuts and a broken nose.
William Slingerland, 28, pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated assault in Orleans Superior Court and was held on $5,000 bail by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Slingerland allegedly assaulted Jarrame Rollerson, 25, with a “pellet pistol” at the residence of Corbin Coull, 24, at 50 Bayview Street, Apt. 3, in Newport.
Orleans Superior Court
According to court documents, Rollerson had also been staying at the residence and had allegedly been pushed out the door but needed to re-enter so he could get his medications.
But when he re-entered the apartment, he was attacked, said Rollerson to police.
Rollerson told police that “Corbin was yelling to Will (William Slingerland) to hit Rollerson, which he did several times while holding the barrel of a pellet pistol and striking Rollerson in the face with the butt of it,” wrote Police Ofc. Nicholas Rivers in his report.
When police arrived on the scene, they found Rollerson bleeding from his head.
“I met with Jarrame Rollerson, who I know from prior law enforcement encounters standing on the sidewalk holding a napkin that was covered in blood,” said Ofc. Rivers. “Rollerson had several open cuts on his head that he was bleeding from.”
EMS arrived on the scene and transported Rollerson to the hospital for his injuries.
“Speaking with EMT Madison Mosher she stated that Rollerson’s nose was broken and he would need to get treatment,” wrote Ofc. Rivers.
Slingerland remains in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport and faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.