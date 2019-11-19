Police Say Sheffield Woman Cited For Assault, Threatening

Vermont State Police reported citing two women following a dispute on Back Center Road in Lyndon on Nov. 10. According to police, Sally Simons, 26, of Sheffield, threatened and assaulted Kimberly Rooney, 36, of Lyndon, around 11 a.m.
While at the scene, troopers said they learned Rooney had a warrant for her arrest.
