A St. Johnsbury man is facing a number of charges following an incident on US Route 5 in Coventry.

According to a report, Alan Tanguay, 28, was observed by a Vermont State Police trooper traveling 80 mph in a 50 mph posted zone around 1 a.m on Feb. 2. The trooper attempted to stop Tanguay and reportedly failed, as the truck fled down dirt roads at a high rate of speed.

