Caitlyn Leiviska, 37, of St. Johnsbury, was accused of violating a protection order Nov. 17 on Pearl Street in St. Johnsbury.
According to a St. Johnsbury Police report, officers performing a welfare check found Leiviska in a residence and in violation of a temporary protection order that was served the previous day. Leiviska was placed into custody and cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Nov. 18.
