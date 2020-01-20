Jeremy Gervais, a 30-year-old Stannard resident, was accused of violating conditions of release Jan. 1 in St. Johnsbury.

Vermont State Police said they were following up on an alleged domestic assault on Penny Lane in Stannard and were alerted that Gervais had contacted the reported victim from the Northeast Regional Correctional Complex, violating his conditions of release.

