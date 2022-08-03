Police Say Store Robbery Was An Inside Job
Newport Police say the robbery of a Newport convenience store last year was an inside job.

Angela Birk, 40, of Newport, who was an employee of the Jimmy Kwik store on Coventry Street, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Monday to felony charges of embezzlement, aiding in the commission of grand larceny and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer.

