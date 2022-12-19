ST. JOHNSBURY — Multiple members of the Vermont State Police went to 18 Spring St. on Monday, the home of Shawn Rich, who has been linked in court records to a homicide in Eden.
State police obtained a search warrant, which they executed Monday morning. Investigators were still on the scene into the afternoon.
No details about the search were provided. An official did confirm that state police personnel were at the residence as part of a homicide investigation.
On Dec. 1, David Peatman, 66, of Eden, was shot dead. The next day Rich was arrested by state police on three active arrest warrants. He was charged on Dec. 2 with misdemeanor resisting arrest and violating court-ordered conditions of release.
Trooper David Garces took Rich into custody after seeing a red Dodge Ram go past him, knowing that it was a vehicle Rich drives, and following the vehicle until it stopped and Rich was found in the driver’s seat. The trooper reported knowing Rich had active arrest warrants, and he also “had information that Rich was a possible person of interest in a shooting that occurred in Eden.”
Rich, who has a criminal record dating back over two decades, currently has 24 open criminal cases in Caledonia County.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski argued at Rich’s arraignment on Dec. 2 that he should be held in jail without bail. The basis for her argument was Rich’s record of nine failures to appear, six convictions for violating court orders, 11 felony convictions, 37 misdemeanor convictions, four assaulting crime convictions, 29 parole violations and 11 violations of probation.
Judge Justin P. Jiron denied Zaleski’s request and set bail at $300. He made bail the following weekend and was supposed to be in court on Dec. 12 to answer charges of cocaine possession and violating conditions of release, but he failed to appear.
At the hearing where Rich was a no-show, Deputy States Attorney Tom Paul asked Judge Jiron to issue an arrest warrant for Rich with bail set at $100. The judge declined to issue an arrest warrant and ordered that Rich’s arraignment be rescheduled.
VSP did not indicate if investigators were at Rich’s residence on Monday to search for him, for objects related to the homicide, or for both.
If Rich were the target of the search, it wouldn’t be the first time police have looked for him there.
St. Johnsbury police went to 18 Spring St. on March 11, 2019, because Rich had reportedly been skipping court-ordered work crew from a previous crime of disturbing the peace. Police reported that Rich didn’t make it easy on them by hiding in a secret room while they searched.
Police said they were told upon arriving at the residence that the house (built in 1848) was a former Civil War-era Underground Railroad site and Rich wouldn’t be found.
“After a short search Rich was located in a homemade crawl space inside of an upstairs closet,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Steven Hartwell in a report. “Also located in the crawl space was a sleeping bag and a jar half full of urine.”
The St. Johnsbury tax map for 18 Spring St. lists Andrea Poginy as the property owner. In the March 2019 incident, she was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer to charges of resisting arrest, false information to a law enforcement officer and hindering.
Rich, 44, has not been named as a suspect in the Eden homicide.
