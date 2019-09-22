Police are looking for an operator accused of leaving the scene of an accident Sept. 10 on Depot Street in Lyndonville. According to police, a black pickup truck was said to have swerved at a cyclist causing the cyclist to strike a parked vehicle and inflict minor damage on it.
Anyone with information of the accident is asked to contact the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.
