Police believe three Northeast Kingdom children who’ve been missing since early Thursday ran away together.
A search is underway for Isiah LeBlanc, 16, of Hardwick, Maya Lemmon, 14, of Danville, and Zoe Shafer-Gold, 11, of Barton. State police and Hardwick Police are working together in trying to locate the juveniles. Police reported the three left Shafer-Gold’s home between 2 and 3 a.m. Thursday, traveling in a gold 1998 Chevrolet Prizm that LeBlanc took from his father. The vehicle’s Vermont registration is HFB 416.
LeBlanc is 5’8” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing jeans and a brown leather jacket. Lemmon is 5’6” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown. Police believe she was picked up by LeBlanc sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Shafer-Gold is 5’4” tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.
Actively investigating are Troopers David Hastings and Brian Connor and Hardwick Officer R.J. Caldwell.
Investigators do not know where the juveniles may be going and are seeking the public’s help in locating them. Anyone with any information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.
