Police Searching For Missing Juvenile

DERBY — The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating missing juvenile Lillian Wright.
Wright, 16, a Newport resident, left a residence on Rt. 100 in Lowell between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, white sneakers, carrying two black backpacks and a purple make-up case.
Anyone with information of Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the VSP Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.