Police Searching For Missing Juvenile
Lillian Wright

DERBY — The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating missing juvenile Lillian Wright.

Wright, 16, a Newport resident, left a residence on Rt. 100 in Lowell between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, white sneakers, carrying two black backpacks and a purple make-up case.

Anyone with information of Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the VSP Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.

