Police Seek Any Information On Road Rage Incident Involving Gun

LITTLETON — One case from 2021 that Littleton police will be investigating in the new year is trying to determine the identity of a driver who allegedly pulled a gun on another motorist during a road rage incident just before Christmas.
Information right now is rather limited, but the incident involving two cars occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 22 and was reported to police at 2:15 p.m. that afternoon by a female driver who had another passenger in her vehicle, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said Monday.
“She stated they were driving in the area of Meadow Street near Littleton Chevy or the used car dealership, in that vicinity, when a black Chevrolet hatchback cut her off,” said Smith. “There was a definite erratic operation issue, so the operator, the complainant, responded to it, but not in a negative way or in a way that would provoke a normal person.”
The driver of the hatchback, though, who was the lone occupant in that car, responded physically, he said.
“As they went through the traffic light at the entrance to Walmart, the person operating the black Chevrolet hatchback pulled to the side of the road next to the construction site by the Walmart driveway,” said Smith. “When the complainant went by the car, the individual in the vehicle was pointing a handgun.”
The complainant told police that the black hatchback had large stickers stating “F*** you Biden” and “F*** you if you voted for him” and a veterans sticker on the bumper.
One witness described the car as a newer Chevrolet hatchback and the Biden signs more as posters in the back window.
The driver of the hatchback is described as a white male between 65 and 75 and the firearm as a handgun.
Unfortunately, the complainant wasn’t able to get a plate number or describe the license plate, said Smith.
He encouraged anyone who might have observed the Meadow Street incident to call the police with any information.
“It’s definitely some road rage,” said Smith.
While local roads can be heavy with traffic at times, Smith said Littleton police haven’t been getting any more than the normal volume of calls about road rage incidents.
Incidents involving guns, though, are rare in Littleton.
“It has happened, but I don’t think we’ve had a road rage incident of this magnitude in probably over a year,” he said.
If charged, the driver faces a possible felony count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
“The complainant’s action was to alert the driver that they’ve been cut off,” said Smith. “It wasn’t like they were honking the horn or cutting him off. It was very passive. And then the individual got extremely irate, pulled over, and did what he allegedly did.”
Littleton police have checked cameras in the area to see if they could obtain information to identify the black hatchback.
“We are at a point where any information from the public would be greatly appreciated,” said Smith. “We’ll see if we can have an interview with this individual and find out what the circumstances were and the other side of the story. But, obviously, our department wouldn’t condone any felonious activity with firearms, and we are going to investigate this to the best of our ability.”
