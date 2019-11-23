Police Seek Armed Robbery Suspect

St. Johnsbury Police is seeking help identifying this person.

The St. Johnsbury Police Department is investigating a reported robbery at Horizon’s Deli that occurred this evening.

The St. Johnsbury Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance identifying the below individual. Any person with information about this incident or the identity of the below person is requested to contact the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 748-2314.

