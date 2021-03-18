Lyndonville police have requested an arrest warrant for an East Haven man accused of fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash on March 12.
Tyler Brooks, 24, is the man Officer Jason Harris believes was involved in a crash on Broad Street who then took off before authorities arrived to investigate.
It was early in the afternoon on March 12, noted Officer Harris, when the two cars crashed near the Ville Auto Supply.
Officer Harris reported he and Chief Jack Harris were on the way to the scene when they learned one of the drivers had left. Their investigation revealed Brooks was the driver who fled, noted Officer Harris.
