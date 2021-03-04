Police Seek Banner Thief

This banner was stolen from its posts in Victory recently.

Vermont State Police are asking for the public to help identify what happened to a local snowmobile club’s banner.

The seven-foot-long blue banner with white lettering states “Lunenburg Polar Bears.” It was posted at the intersection of Vermont Association of Snow Travelers trails 102 and 2 in Victory. The intersection marker notes EX62. It was last seen affixed to its four posts on Feb. 27.

Trooper Kyle Fecher is investigating and asks anyone with information about the sign and who took it to call him at 802-748-3111.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments