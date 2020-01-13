Wednesday afternoon Vermont State Police responded to a reported one vehicle crash on Kittredge Road in Brownington. Zachary Locke-Fortin reported he was driving his 2003 Ford truck when a vehicle ran him off the roadway on a sharp corner.

Police say investigation revealed a white, late model large SUV was traveling south, drifting around a sharp corner and was in the northbound lane as Locke-Fortin approached. Locke-Fortin’s truck was totaled in the crash.

