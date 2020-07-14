On July 14 at 12:23 a.m., a truck belonging to William Schneider, 56, of Derby, caught fire at the Derby Trailer Park. Derby Line Fire responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Police believe this was a purposeful act of arson. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Derby State Police at (802) 334-8881.

