Police Seek Leads In Burglary, Arson Case

NORTH TROY — State police are investigating, and seek the public’s assistance on, a May 28 incident at Chaput Family Farm in North Troy.
It began when troopers at the Derby barracks were advised of a break-in at 1688 Route 105 in Newport Center. The building that sits at that location is a closed restaurant.
A short time after, state police were alerted to a truck and cattle trailer engulfed in flames on River Road in North Troy. Investigation revealed a 2011 Ford F-550 which was connected to a gooseneck cattle trailer was stolen from Chaput Family Farm in the very late hours of May 27. The truck and trailer were then allegedly driven to the closed restaurant on Route 105 in Newport Center, where police say a person(s) forcefully entered and stole an ATM which was within. The truck and trailer shortly after was driven to River Road in Troy, where the truck and the ATM within the cattle trailer were set on fire. The North Troy Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.
The offenses of burglary, grand larceny, aggravated operating without owner’s consent, unlawful mischief & arson resulted from the investigation. Aureon Nommik, 32, of Barnet, was listed as a victim in this case along with ATM Advantage, of Morrisville.
People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies, offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
