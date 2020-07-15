NEWPORT CITY — Police are on the look out for a Coventry man accused of invading a family’s home in Derby to take a shower late Tuesday evening.
Vermont State Police say Conrad Labor, 38, walked into a home on Bushey Hill Road at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday and then locked himself in the downstairs bathroom. One of the parents guarded three teenagers upstairs while the other, carrying a firearm, made sure Labor stayed in the bathroom until police could arrive, state police said.
Police said they kicked open the bathroom door and found Labor naked in the shower. They arrested him without incident. No one was injured.
Labor was due in court Wednesday to face charges of unlawful trespassing and burglary, both felonies, and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
He was in court Wednesday awaiting his arraignment on the charges but left before it started and did not return, court officials said.
Judge Robert Bent ordered an arrest warrant for Labor on $1,000 bail, court records show. If arrested, he will be held under 24-hour curfew in the custody of Charles Labor, and ordered to undergo a mental health screening and psychiatric evaluation, court records show. He is ordered not to go near the family.
The incident began at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, when state police were notified of the theft of a gray 2004 Toyota Tacoma from 82 Airport Road in Coventry, Trooper Logan Miller stated in his affidavit.
The owner said he left his keys in the truck.
Less than 20 minutes later, Miller said he was notified about an active home invasion on Bushey Hill Road in Derby.
One of the parents called police to say that a man, later identified as Labor, was in the downstairs bathroom, “possibly showering,” Miller stated.
One parent stood guard with a firearm outside the closed bathroom door while the other sheltered the teenagers.
Police arrived, got permission to kick open the door, found Labor naked in the shower and took him into custody. Miller said they got Labor into clothes and read him his Miranda rights.
Labor did not want to talk to police, Miller said.
“While walking to the cruiser Labor stated that he was supposed to be at this address. Labor also divulged something to the effect of ‘he was told to do it’ and ‘the keys were in the truck,’” Miller stated.
The parents said they did not know Labor, Miller said. They said they saw him walk into the home through the unlocked garage door. Nothing was stolen or damaged. Police found the stolen truck outside the home.
Police saw video of Labor entering the unlocked truck, Miller said. The truck owner and his friends did not know Labor either.
