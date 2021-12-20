DERBY — Police seek the public’s help in identifying a woman whose vehicle was suspected of causing damage to a gas pump Dec. 18 at Thompson’s Redemption on Rt. 5 in Derby.

At about 3:35 p.m. on that day, a white female with white hair purchased a 6-pack of alcohol at Thompson’s Redemption. Upon backing out of her parking spot in front of the store in what appears to be a late-model gray Ford Focus with VT registration, she backed into a gas pump, causing damage to the pump. The woman left Thompson’s without notifying anyone of the damage to the pump. If anyone has information leading to the identity of the woman, please contact VSP Derby at 334-8881.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments