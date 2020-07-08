Police Seek Public’s Health Locating Missing Cabot Man

State police are looking into a report of a missing man from Cabot.

According to a police release, Cesare J. Beyerle, 59, was reported missing on from his residence at 28 Danville Hill Road in Cabot. Beyerle was last seen on Monday, July 6, at about 2 p.m. He is described as approximately 5’07”, 160 lbs, hazel eyes, and brown hair.

Witnesses advised that he left in an unknown direction of travel in his red 2009 Saturn Sedan with Vermont plates.

If anyone has seen Beyerle, contact the Vermont State Police Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

