Police Seek Public’s Health Locating Missing Cabot Man

State police are looking into a report of a missing man from Cabot.
According to a police release, Cesare J. Beyerle, 59, was reported missing on from his residence at 28 Danville Hill Road in Cabot. Beyerle was last seen on Monday, July 6, at about 2 p.m. He is described as approximately 5’07”, 160 lbs, hazel eyes, and brown hair.
Witnesses advised that he left in an unknown direction of travel in his red 2009 Saturn Sedan with Vermont plates.
If anyone has seen Beyerle, contact the Vermont State Police Middlesex at 802-229-9191.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.