A horse named Tango was taken from its home in Marshfield in the afternoon on April 23. State police are asking for the public's help in locating Tango and the people who stole the horse. (Contributed Photo)
An image from a video surveillance camera at a Marshfield address shows two people leading Tango away. The horse theft happened on April 23. State police are asking for the public's help in locating Tango and the people who stole the horse. (Contributed Photo)
Vermont State Police are asking the public to help locate a horse named Tango and the people who stole him from his Marshfield home on April 23.
Trooper Jacob Fox reported that the residence where Tango was stolen is along Route 2. Video surveillance footage shows the moment when two people led Tango away. It was about 2:30 p.m. on April 23.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in finding Tango for a safe return to his owner and in identifying the people who took Tango. Anyone with information that might assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191 or email Trooper Fox directly at Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov with any information. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Those responsible for the theft are expected to face a felony charge of grand larceny.
